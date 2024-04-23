Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been administered a "low dose" of insulin following a spike in his blood sugar level, according to officials of Tihar jail. The development coincides with Hanuman Jayanti, with the Aam Aadmi Party attributing it to the blessings of the deity.

Cabinet minister Atishi hailed the news, stating, "Victory to Bajrang Bali Good news on Hanuman Jayanti - Tihar administration finally gave insulin to Arvind Kejriwal. This is the result of Hanumanji's blessings and the struggle of the people of Delhi. Even during this period of struggle, the blessings of Bajrang Bali remain on all of us"

The administration of insulin comes amidst tensions between Tihar jail officials and AAP, with Kejriwal expressing concerns over insulin access in a letter to the Tihar Jail Superintendent. AAP had earlier alleged a conspiracy by the Enforcement Directorate and Tihar officials to obstruct Kejriwal's insulin treatment, emphasising the need for fair medical treatment.