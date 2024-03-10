During a townhall event in Delhi named 'Mahila Samman Samaroh', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal humorously instructed women to refuse serving dinner to their husbands if they 'chant' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name.

This event was held shortly after the city government's announcement of a scheme in its 2024-25 budget that would provide a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 to all women over the age of 18.

Kejriwal urged the women to solicit their family members' support for him and his party, AAP. He also encouraged them to communicate to other women supporters of BJP that 'only your brother Kejriwal will stand by you'.

AAP Chief, Arvind Kejriwal, in a recent statement questioned the BJP's contribution towards the welfare of the public. He highlighted his government's initiatives such as free electricity and bus tickets, and a monthly provision of Rs 1,000 to women.

He criticised other political parties for their superficial approach to women empowerment, which often limited to offering a few posts. He stressed that true empowerment would be achieved when every woman receives financial aid. Kejriwal announced the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana', which he called the world's largest women empowerment program, aiming to provide every woman with a monthly amount of Rs 1,000.

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