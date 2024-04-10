Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Supreme Court following the dismissal of his plea by the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Excise Policy money laundering case.

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi has mentioned Kejriwal's petition before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for urgent listing, stating that an email request has been sent seeking expedited consideration of the matter.

The backdrop to this development stems from the Delhi High Court's ruling yesterday, where it rejected Kejriwal's plea, citing substantial evidence gathered by the ED to justify his arrest. The court highlighted Kejriwal's alleged involvement in the Excise Policy case, both in his personal capacity and as the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The High Court emphasized that the ED's investigation had uncovered a conspiracy involving Kejriwal and others, leading to his detention.

Furthermore, the Delhi High Court clarified that the process of granting pardon to an approver, which Kejriwal had contested, falls within the purview of judicial proceedings and is not under the jurisdiction of the ED. The court cautioned against casting aspersions on the judicial process, affirming that any doubts or criticisms in this regard undermine the integrity of the judiciary.

The court's decision to uphold Kejriwal's arrest by the ED came as a setback to the Chief Minister, who had sought legal recourse to challenge the agency's actions. The ED's allegations linking Kejriwal to the money laundering case related to the Excise Policy have triggered a legal battle that is now set to be deliberated upon by the Supreme Court.