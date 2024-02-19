Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided not to appear before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources stated that the ED summons were deemed 'illegal,' and the matter's validity is currently under consideration in court.

On February 2, Kejriwal missed the ED's summons for the fifth time concerning the money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. Later, on February 17, he appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court via video conferencing, explaining his inability to attend physically due to ongoing confidence motions and budget sessions.

The court granted Kejriwal's exemption plea for that day and scheduled his physical appearance for March 16, 2024. The ED filed a fresh complaint against Kejriwal under various sections, citing non-compliance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED sought to record Kejriwal's statement on matters related to policy formulation, pre-finalization meetings, and bribery allegations. In its sixth charge sheet filed on December 2, 2023, the ED implicated AAP leader Sanjay Singh and his aide Sarvesh Mishra, alleging that the party used kickbacks of Rs 45 crore from the policy for its Goa assembly elections campaign in 2022.

The excise policy aimed to revitalize Delhi's liquor business, introducing discounts and offers for the first time. Two AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are already in judicial custody in connection with the case. Sisodia, the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26, while Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, was arrested by the ED on October 5.