Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hindering his election campaign by incarcerating him.

During a roadshow in Kurukshetra, Haryana, ahead of the general elections on May 14, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "I am coming straight from jail to meet you all. I was in jail for 50 days and lost 5 kg of weight. The elections were declared on March 16, and on March 21, they arrested me. Their (BJP's) intentions were bad, meaning they didn't want me to campaign for the elections. I want to thank the Supreme Court for giving me the opportunity to campaign, and today I am here among you."

Furthermore, the Delhi chief minister appealed the electorate to consider the consequences of their vote, stating, "I have come for 20 days, saying that I have to go to jail again (on 2nd June). Whether I go to jail again or not is in your hands. If you press the lotus button on May 25th, I will have to go to jail, and if you press the broom button, I won't have to go to jail."

"When you go to vote, think carefully," he added.

Meanwhile, he highlighted the achievements of AAP in Delhi, including improvements in education, healthcare, and electricity supply, while condemning the conditions he endured during his imprisonment.

"I was thinking, why did they arrest me? I am just a common man with a small party. My fault is that I built good schools for the poor people of Delhi, provided good education for their children, ensured 24-hour electricity supply, etc. Today, if anyone in Delhi falls ill, they get all the medicines for free. But when I went to Tihar, I, a diabetic, had my insulin stopped for 15 days. My sugar level reached 350. My fault is that now I am preparing to deposit Rs. 100 every month into the account of every woman in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal was campaigning in the Shahabad area of Kurukshetra district in Haryana in support of AAP candidate for Haryana's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat Sushil Gupta.