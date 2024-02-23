Delhi Minister and AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj stirred controversy on February 23 by suggesting that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could face arrest within the next few days, purportedly due to the AAP's decision to ally with the Congress party. Bharadwaj made these remarks during a press conference held in the national capital, raising concerns over potential political repercussions.

Bharadwaj asserted that the AAP's alignment with the Congress party might prompt Kejriwal's arrest, signaling heightened tensions between the AAP and the central government. Despite the looming threat, Bharadwaj affirmed that the AAP-Congress alliance would persist undeterred even if Kejriwal were to be apprehended.

"The question is, why is the Central Government showing such haste?" Bharadwaj questioned, citing alleged BJP sources who purportedly conveyed that Kejriwal's arrest could be imminent if the alliance materializes. He emphasized that resisting Kejriwal's involvement in any "INDIA Alliance" with the Congress party might be the only way to prevent his incarceration.

Bharadwaj's remarks underscored a growing sense of unease within the BJP ranks, suggesting concerns over the potential impact of an AAP-Congress coalition on the BJP's electoral prospects. He suggested that the BJP's apprehension stemmed from the belief that such alliances could impede the BJP's ability to secure power in various states.

Responding to Bharadwaj's statements, AAP MLA Atishi Marlena highlighted the repeated issuance of notices by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Kejriwal, insinuating a pattern of perceived targeting by government agencies.

"The ED has sent notices to Kejriwal seven times," Marlena stated, hinting at alleged harassment tactics employed against the AAP leadership.