Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved a sessions court in the capital on Thursday, March 24, 2024, contesting the summons issued to him by a lower court in response to two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). These complaints pertain to Kejriwal allegedly evading summons in a money laundering case associated with the purported excise scam.

The summons, issued by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra, directed Kejriwal to appear before the court on March 16. Kejriwal's appeal to challenge these summonses is expected to be heard by Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal later today.

The ED had filed two complaints before the magisterial court, seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for repeatedly skipping summons in the case. According to the ED, the latest complaint addresses Kejriwal's failure to respond to summons four to eight under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Previously, the ED had approached the magisterial court concerning Kejriwal's non-appearance in response to the first three summons related to the money laundering case associated with the now-defunct Delhi excise policy.

The matter regarding the initial three summons and the subsequent complaints has been scheduled for a hearing on March 16 by ACMM Malhotra.

According to the ED, Kejriwal has avoided responding to a total of eight summons issued by the agency, marking a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the alleged excise scam.