Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has submitted a vigilance report to L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, indicating the alleged involvement of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in a land acquisition scam.

He has demanded immediate removal and suspension of the bureaucrat. Kejriwal has also instructed Atishi to forward the report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a deeper probe into the issue.

Accrding to reports, the investigation detailed in the preliminary report, spanning 670 pages, centered on a piece of land in Bamnoli village, acquired by the National Highways Authority of India for the Dwarka Expressway project. It is alleged that the land, bought for a mere Rs 75 lakh in 2015 by the company associated with Naresh Kumar's son, was part of a deal that saw land acquisition done at inflated rates, resulting in an illegitimate gains of Rs 850 crore.

Additionally, the inquiry indicates that the Chief Secretary gave government contracts to many businesses connected to his son, Karan Chauhan. It goes on to say that Chauhan was in business with the landowners who benefited from the plan.