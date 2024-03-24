Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, who was arrested in relation to the Delhi liquor policy case, has issued his first directive to the government from the Enforcement Directorate custody, according to AAP party sources.

The order pertains to the Water Ministry. Further details are expected to be revealed by Delhi minister Atishi in a press conference at 10 am today.

Kejriwal was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 under the anti-money laundering law, subsequent to searches at his official residence in the Civil Lines area of Delhi.

He has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 28 for further interrogation regarding his alleged role in the liquor scam.

Despite his arrest, Kejriwal has not resigned from his position as Chief Minister. Party leaders have assured that he will continue to fulfill his duties as the Delhi Chief Minister, even if it means governing from jail, as he has not been convicted yet.

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