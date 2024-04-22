Amidst ongoing tensions between the Tihar jail administration and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to the Tihar Jail Superintendent, expressing his concerns about the statements made by the jail administration regarding insulin.

In his letter, Kejriwal expressed sadness over the statements attributed to the Tihar administration, calling them false. He highlighted that he has been requesting insulin daily and monitoring his glucose levels regularly. Kejriwal stated, "I am asking for insulin daily. I showed the glucose meter readings and said that the sugar is going very high three times a day. Sugar goes between 250 to 320."

The AAP leader disputed the claim made by the jail administration that he never raised the issue of insulin. "Almost every day, I demanded insulin. Then how could you make such a statement that I never raised the issue of insulin?" he questioned.

Kejriwal also addressed the statement from AIIMS doctors, stating that they never assured him that there was nothing to worry about. "Doctors of AIIMS have said that they will give advice after looking at the data and history," he clarified.

Accusing the Tihar administration of lying under political pressure, Kejriwal expressed disappointment, saying, "I am pained that you have issued false statements under political pressure. I hope that you will follow the law and constitution."

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi leveled serious allegations against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Tihar officials, alleging a conspiracy to prevent Kejriwal from receiving insulin in jail. Atishi claimed that despite Kejriwal's request to consult his doctor through video conferencing and start insulin, the ED and Tihar administration have opposed this, stating that Kejriwal does not need insulin. Atishi emphasized the need for fair treatment and adherence to medical necessities for Kejriwal's health in jail.