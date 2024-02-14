Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued a summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the sixth time in connection with the alleged illegal liquor scam case.

The sixth summons issued by the probe agency to Kejriwal, comes after he skipped five summonses by the ED, calling them "illegal attempts" to arrest him. Kejriwal further claimed that the summons were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has been summoned by the Rouse Avenue Court on February 17 after the ED filed a case against him for missing the previous summonses. The ED had filed a complaint against the AAP chief in Rouse Avenue Court on February 3 after he the summonses in the alleged illegal liquor scam case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra had said that under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), probe agencies "have power to summon any person during investigation whose attendance may be considered necessary for giving evidence or to produce record".

And thus, the Chief Minister was "bound to comply" with such summons "by virtue of Section 50(3) of the Act", the court had said.