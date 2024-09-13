After nearly six months behind bars, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday, vowing to continue his fight against “anti-national forces.” Kejriwal, who had been arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, addressed hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters who had braved heavy rains to welcome him.

“First and foremost, I thank God for giving me the strength to stand here today. I also thank the lakhs of people who stood by me,” Kejriwal said as he stepped out, following his release granted by the Supreme Court.

Kejriwal, who had been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26, 2024, claimed that his imprisonment was an attempt to break his morale. “They thought putting me in jail would weaken me, but my morale is stronger than ever. My strength has increased 100 times,” he declared to cheering supporters.

The Supreme Court, while granting bail, imposed strict conditions, including a directive for Kejriwal not to comment on the merits of the case publicly. Despite this, he reaffirmed his commitment to fight against forces he believes are attempting to destabilize the country.