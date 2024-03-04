In a recent development surrounding the ongoing Delhi excise policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has responded to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons, expressing his readiness to address the agency's inquiries through video-conferencing post-March 12. This response comes after Kejriwal previously abstained from eight consecutive summonses, citing them as illegal, while urging the agency to await a court decision.

According to sources from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kejriwal reiterated the illegality of the summonses but conveyed his willingness to cooperate with the ED's investigation.

Scheduled to appear before a city court on March 16, Kejriwal faces a directive for personal appearance in a complaint case initiated by the probe agency regarding his non-compliance with previous summonses.

The ED's persistent summonses to Kejriwal stem from a money laundering probe linked to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case. The agency seeks Kejriwal's statement on matters pertaining to the formulation of the excise policy, pre-policy meetings, and allegations of bribery.

The Delhi excise policy case revolves around an FIR alleging various irregularities in the formation and execution of the Delhi excise policy (2021-22) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The policy, which aimed to revitalize Delhi's liquor business and enhance consumer experience, was retracted amidst corruption allegations.

In a recent charge sheet filed by the ED, it was alleged that kickbacks amounting to ₹45 crore, purportedly generated through the policy, were utilized for part of the AAP's assembly elections campaign in Goa in 2022.