Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has declared that he will not step down from his position despite being remanded to six-day custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Speaking to India Today TV, Kejriwal affirmed his commitment to governance, even if it means operating from behind bars.

"I will not resign as Chief Minister of Delhi. If needed, I will run the government from jail," stated Kejriwal, shortly after the Rouse Avenue Court granted custody to the ED in connection with the liquor policy case.

Asserting his resolve, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo emphasized, "Andar ho ya bahar, sarkar wahi se chalegi [Whether I am inside (jail) or outside, the government will run from there]."

Kejriwal's declaration follows his arrest by the ED from his official residence, a move that has stirred controversy and raised questions about the legal proceedings against a sitting Chief Minister. The ED had sought a 10-day custody, alleging Kejriwal's involvement as a "key conspirator" in an alleged excise policy scam, alongside other AAP ministers and party leaders.

During the court proceedings, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, condemned the arrest, highlighting its unprecedented nature in Indian political history. Singhvi argued against the necessity of arrest, asserting that the power of arrest does not equate to the need for arrest.

The ED has accused Kejriwal of receiving substantial kickbacks from the 'South group' in connection with the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. Despite these allegations and legal maneuvers, Kejriwal remains steadfast in his determination to continue leading the Delhi government.