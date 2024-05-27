Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought an extension of his interim bail by seven days by filing a petition in the Supreme Court.

Kejriwal was released on May 10 after the court approved his bail plea in order to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

It may be mentioned that the Delhi chief minister has to surrender to the prison authorities on June 2 as his interim bail is set to expire.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Kejriwal sought the extension because he has to undergo medical tests.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection to the Delhi liquor policy case. He was subsequently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The Supreme Court had asked the Delhi CM to surrender on June 2 and said, "Let us not draw any parallel. He was arrested in March and the arrest could have been before or after. Now, after 21 days, there won't be any difference. On June 2, Arvind Kejriwal will surrender".

Under the bail guidelines, Kejriwal cannot visit the Delhi Chief Minister's office or even the Delhi Secretariat. He has also been asked not to comment about the case or interact with any of the witnesses.

Since his interim bail, Kejriwal has been campaigning for his party.