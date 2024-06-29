A Delhi court has granted the CBI's request to remand Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal to 14 days of judicial custody. This move is linked to a money laundering case associated with the controversial liquor policy case.

Kejriwal will remain in jail until July 12 and is scheduled to appear in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court via video conferencing at around 2 pm on that date.

The court's decision followed the federal probe agency's appeal for a 14-day judicial remand, arguing that Kejriwal's detention is necessary "in the interest of the investigation and justice."

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The CBI, in its remand application, contended that Kejriwal was uncooperative during interrogation, providing evasive answers that conflicted with the evidence.

The CBI's application highlighted Kejriwal's failure to offer a satisfactory explanation for the increase in profit margins for wholesalers from 5 per cent to 12 per cent under the Delhi excise policy of 2021-22, noting the lack of any study or justification for this change.

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Moreover, Kejriwal allegedly dodged questions about his associate Vijay Nair's dealings with various stakeholders in the liquor industry and struggled to clarify his interactions with Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, Arjun Pandey, and Mootha Gautham.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he was already in judicial custody under a separate investigation by the Enforcement Directorate related to the same case. His bail, previously granted by a trial court, was subsequently stayed by the Delhi High Court last week.