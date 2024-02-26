Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has skipped the seventh summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to the money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Kejriwal, insists that the ED should await a court order instead of repeatedly summoning him.

The ED's latest summons, dated February 26, was issued after Kejriwal had consistently avoided interrogation since November 2 of the previous year. The Delhi CM dismissed the initial notice as "vague, motivated, and unsustainable in law." Subsequent summons were issued on December 18, January 3, January 18, February 2, and February 19, all of which were ignored by Kejriwal, who deemed them "illegal." He wrote to the ED, urging the withdrawal of these summons.

Simultaneously, the probe agency filed a complaint against Kejriwal for "disobeying" its summons in this case. The ED's investigation revolves around the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which aimed to revitalize the liquor business in the city. The policy, which replaced the sales-volume-based system with a license fee, was intended to provide a better buying experience by introducing swankier stores without metal grilles.

However, the policy faced a setback when Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena called for a CBI probe, alleging irregularities. The ED alleges that the Kejriwal-led AAP received kickbacks amounting to Rs 100 crore to finalize the excise policy. Furthermore, it is claimed that a significant portion of this money was utilized in the party's election campaign in Goa.

In the course of the investigation, the ED has already arrested prominent AAP leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.