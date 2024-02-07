Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by a district court in New Delhi on February 17 after Enforcement Directorate's petition against him in the alleged illegal liquor scam case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra took cognisance of the matter and issued summons to him to appear before the court.

The ED had filed a complaint against the Chief Minister in Rouse Avenue Court on February 3 after he skipped five summons by the probe agency in the alleged illegal liquor scam case.

Reacting to the court's summons, AAP leader Jasmine Shah said, "We are studying the order. Appropriate legal steps will be taken in response to the summons."

Kejriwal skipped five summons by the probe agency, calling them "illegal attempts" to arrest him. He claimed that the summons were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.

He had skipped ED summonses for November 2 and December 21 in 2023 and January 3, January 18, and February 2.

According to the probe agency, the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it. The policy was scrapped and Leiutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena had recommended a probe, following which the ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).