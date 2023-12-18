Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the money laundering case pertaining to the now-scrapped excise policy. He has been asked to appear before the agency on Thursday, December 21. This is the second summons by the Enforcement Directorate to Arvind Kejriwal.

Last month, the financial watchdog had asked Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on November 2. However, the Aam Aadmi Party chief had skipped the summons, alleging that it was illegal and politically motivated.

Two of Arvind Kejriwal's party leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, were arrested by the central probe agencies in connection with the same case.

Arvind Kejriwal was also questioned by the CBI in connection with the alleged liquor scam in April this year.

Addressing the press after his over nine-hour questioning at the CBI headquarters in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said he was asked 56 questions by the probe agency. "CBI questioning was conducted for 9.5 hours. I answered all the questions. The entire alleged liquor scam is false and bad politics. AAP is 'kattar imaandaar party'. They want to finish AAP but the country's people are with us," Kejriwal had said.