Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at the Tihar jail on June 2 after his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court ended on June 1.

The Supreme Court had in May, granted Kejriwal interim bail in the excise policy-linked money laundering case for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

According to sources, Kejriwal will be taken for medical check-ups by the jail officials after his surrender. The jail authorities will also record the Delhi CM’s sugar and blood pressure levels during the medical check-up.

Kejriwal paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat, offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and addressed AAP leaders and workers at the party office before he surrendered at the Tihar jail.

Speaking to the media after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi, Kejriwal took a jibe at PM Modi and the BJP, saying that he was raising his voice against "dictatorship".

The AAP chief said, "I want to tell the people of Delhi - your son is returning to jail today. This is not because I am involved in any corruption, but because I have raised my voice against dictatorship. During (Lok Sabha election) campaigning, the PM accepted that they don't have any proof against me. They have raided more than 500 places but have not recovered a single penny.”