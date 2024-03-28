Kejriwal is scheduled to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Thursday as his custody with the Enforcement Directorate concludes. This development follows the denial of immediate relief by the Delhi High Court regarding his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

Amidst these legal proceedings, Kejriwal's wife, Sunita has hinted at a significant revelation regarding alleged irregularities in a liquor policy case during the court session. She also asserted that no incriminating evidence was found in the raids conducted on the premises of other prominent AAP leaders by the central probe agency.

In light of potential unrest, the Delhi Police have deployed personnel and paramilitary forces to maintain law and order. Stringent measures have been implemented, including the assignment of crucial responsibilities to DCP rank officers and orders to detain protesters while conducting thorough vehicle checks in the vicinity.

Kejriwal's arrest on March 21 and subsequent remand to the probe agency's custody have sparked widespread protests from his party supporters. Meanwhile, opposition parties, particularly the BJP, have intensified their demand for his resignation.

The case against Kejriwal pertains to allegations of corruption and money laundering related to the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for the fiscal year 2021-22, which was subsequently annulled. Notably, other key AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are currently in judicial custody in connection with the same case.