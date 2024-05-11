Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place today, following his release from Tihar Jail on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.

A press conference is also on his agenda at the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi. Kejriwal, the party's national convenor, announced his plans to participate in a road show in South Delhi in the evening.

The Chief Minister was in Tihar Jail for over 50 days following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case on March 21. His bail is valid until June 1, after which he must surrender to authorities on June 2.

While he can engage in election campaigning, he is not allowed to attend his office as Chief Minister. His wife, Sunita Kejriwal, hailed his bail as a victory for democracy. Opposition parties across the country, part of the INDIA bloc, have welcomed the Supreme Court's decision.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge commented on the event, expressing hope that the government will avoid such actions in the future. Supreme Court lawyer Shadan Farasat, representing Kejriwal, stated that the order is operable until June 2 and does not impose any restrictions on Kejriwal's election campaigning.

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