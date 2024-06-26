The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on June 26 arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the liquor policy case after the Rouse Avenue Court allowed the agency to examine him in court.

After his arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader withdrew the petition which was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the order passed by the Delhi High Court staying his bail in the money laundering case, according to media reports.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The CBI on June 26 sought Kejriwal's custody before the Rouse Avenue Court, however, the court pointed that Kejriwal was not formally arrested yet by the CBI.

The lawyer of CBI told the court that the agency would like to seek formal custody to interrogate and make a formal arrest, following which Kejriwal's lawyer Vikram Chaudhari said that he was not informed about the CBI moving an application before the court and securing an order to question him.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal’s counsel said the way in which the process has been done is concerning, further seeking access to the documents. The counsel asked to defer the hearing to the next day.

“Heavens will not fall if we file a reply," Kejriwal's counsel said, according to media reports.

It may be mentioned that the CBI took Kejriwal's statement from jail on June 25 and sought his production before the trial court on June 26.

The CBI, represented by senior advocate DP Singh, said that investigation was the prerogative of the agency and the law does not mandate that the accused should be informed.