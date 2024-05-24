Bibhav Kumar was detained for four days by the Delhi Tis Hazari Court in connection with the alleged assault of Swati Maliwal. He is now scheduled to appear in court on May 28.

The solicitors for Bibhav have filed an application to obtain and store the DVRs and CCTV recordings.

Kumar’s counsel argued in the court that the CCTVs prove his case. They have searched various times and have taken CCTV footage and he does not know how many more are there with him.

The additional public prosecutor further argued that under what provision has the application been moved. He said that the prayers are not applicable at this stage as the matter is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.