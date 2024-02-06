The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards inclusivity and equality in order to address the frequent neglect faced by the transgender community .

Arvind Kejriwal states, "Transgender individuals are also human beings with equal rights; their neglect in our society should not persist."

The Delhi government has decided to make travel on Delhi buses entirely free for the transgender community, awaiting approval and soon to be implemented after passing through the cabinet. This proactive step aims to ensure that transgender individuals have equal access to public transportation without facing financial constraints.

Kejriwal emphasizes, "This decision is a testament to our commitment to promoting equality and breaking down barriers faced by marginalized communities. Offering free bus travel for the transgender community is a significant measure to provide them with convenient and accessible transportation."

The initiative aligns with the government's broader effort to acknowledge and uphold the equal rights of all citizens, regardless of their gender identity. The decision is expected to bring significant benefits to the transgender community, fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment.

As the initiative progresses it signifies a positive stride towards creating a society where everyone, including the transgender community, can enjoy their rights and privileges without discrimination. Kejriwal expresses hope, stating, "I believe this decision will bring about substantial benefits to the transgender community, ensuring they have the means to navigate the city without any hindrance."