Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BRS Leader K Kavitha, and Chanpreet Singh until May 7, today related to the Delhi excise policy case.

The accused were virtually produced before the court from Tihar Jail for the hearing today.

The extension of judicial custody marks a continuation of legal proceedings in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case concerning the Delhi excise policy. This case has garnered attention due to its implications on governance and policy matters in the capital city.

Arvind Kejriwal, a prominent political figure known for his role as Delhi's Chief Minister, has been under scrutiny in this case, along with K Kavitha and Chanpreet Singh.

As the case progresses, further updates and developments are anticipated regarding the Delhi excise policy case and the involvement of these individuals in the ongoing legal proceedings.