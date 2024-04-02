As the political landscape continues to churn in the aftermath of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and subsequent detention in Tihar Jail for 14 days, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has sparked speculation regarding the potential ascension of Sunita Kejriwal to the political forefront.

Addressing the ongoing situation, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri remarked, "the impression I and many of my colleagues get is that as Arvind (Kejriwal) is enjoying hospitality in Tihar (jail), Sunita (Kejriwal) is being prepared to assume the mantle of the political role as Chief Minister."

The statement from Puri comes amid heightened political tensions and uncertainty following Arvind Kejriwal's incarceration. With the Delhi CM temporarily removed from the political arena, attention has shifted to the potential leadership vacuum and the future course of action for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The remarks made by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri reflect the prevailing speculation and conjecture regarding Sunita Kejriwal's involvement in the political sphere. As Arvind Kejriwal remains in jail, questions linger about the party's strategy and succession plan, with Sunita Kejriwal emerging as a possible contender for assuming leadership responsibilities.