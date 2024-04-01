Following a Delhi court's decision on Monday to remand Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody until April 15 in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, his wife Sunita Kejriwal criticized the Centre, asserting that the "people of the country will answer to this dictatorship."

The Rouse Avenue Court's move to send CM Kejriwal to judicial custody until April 15 comes amidst allegations surrounding the Delhi excise policy.

"If the investigation was over, then why has he been sent to jail? The people of the country will answer to this dictatorship," she remarked.

The Enforcement Directorate, while pushing for Kejriwal's judicial custody, accused him of providing false evidence regarding other members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The agency highlighted discrepancies in Kejriwal's statements compared to those of his party colleagues.

Arvind Kejriwal's conflicting statements regarding party member N D Gupta and interactions with Vijay Nair were among the issues raised by the Enforcement Directorate.

Responding to the court's decision, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja ordered Kejriwal to judicial custody until April 15. The court also directed Tihar Jail authorities to accommodate Kejriwal's medical needs, provide necessary amenities, and allow him to carry specified books.

Kejriwal, through his legal representatives, requested permission to bring several books, including religious texts and works on governance.

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate related to the excise policy case has sparked controversy and accusations from the central agency regarding his alleged involvement in favoritism within the policy framework.