Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will reportedly boost the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Lok Sabha polls campaign by holding roadshows in Delhi starting this weekend.

The move comes in the wake of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case in March, and his subsequent judicial custody extended till May 7.

Sunita is scheduled to attend her first roadshow in Kondli reserved assembly constituency, represented by AAP's East Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate, Kuldeep Kumar. She will also attend roadshows in the other three Lok Sabha seats contested by AAP in Delhi.

The AAP is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with Congress in Delhi, fielding candidates in East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi seats. Sunita will also campaign for AAP candidates in Gujarat and Punjab, with her name included in the list of the party's star campaigners for Gujarat.

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