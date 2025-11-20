As Nitish Kumar eyes 10th term, Northeast leaders dominate India’s longest-serving chief ministers list

As Bihar’s Nitish Kumar prepares to take oath for a tenth term, the spotlight has once again turned to India’s longest-serving chief ministers — and the Northeast emerges prominently in this national ranking.

Four of the top five longest tenures in the country belong to leaders from Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, underscoring the region’s deep tradition of political continuity.

The development comes as Nitish Kumar, already Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister with nine previous stints (including a brief seven-day term in 2000), readies himself for yet another term. His long political career adds fresh context to the legacies of other veteran chief ministers across India, many of whom shaped their states for decades.

Here are India’s ten longest-serving chief ministers, with Northeast leaders featuring prominently:

Pawan Kumar Chamling, Sikkim — 24 years (1994–2019)

Chamling served five consecutive terms, becoming India’s longest-serving chief minister and transforming Sikkim’s governance profile.

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha — 24 years (2000–2024)

Patnaik governed Odisha for over two decades before the 2024 electoral shift.

Jyoti Basu, West Bengal — 23 years (1977–2000)

Among India’s most respected statesmen, Basu led West Bengal for more than two decades.

Gegong Apang, Arunachal Pradesh — 22 years (1980–1999; 2003–2007)

A towering figure in Arunachal politics, Apang served two long stints that total nearly 23 years, shaping the state’s early political foundations.

Lal Thanhawla, Mizoram — 22 years across three terms (1984–2018)

Thanhawla emerged as one of Mizoram’s most influential leaders, overseeing major expansions in infrastructure, health and education.

Virbhadra Singh, Himachal Pradesh — 21 years across multiple terms

A veteran Congress leader, Singh served six terms and remains Himachal’s longest-serving CM.

Manik Sarkar, Tripura — 19 years (1998–2018)

Sarkar held office for four consecutive terms, making him one of the longest-serving CMs from the Left.

Nitish Kumar, Bihar — 19 years across several stints (March 3 - 11, 2000; November 24, 2005 - May 20, 2014; February 2, 2015 - Present)



With nearly 20 years in office and now eyeing a tenth term, Kumar remains central to Bihar’s political landscape.

M. Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu — 18 years across five terms

Karunanidhi’s influence spanned decades, shaping Tamil Nadu’s political and cultural identity.

Parkash Singh Badal, Punjab — 18 years across four terms

Badal remains one of Punjab’s most recognisable political figures and was once the youngest CM in the country.

With leaders like Chamling, Apang, Lal Thanhawla and Manik Sarkar shaping the Northeast’s political evolution over decades, the region’s imprint on India’s longest-serving chief ministers' list is unmistakable.