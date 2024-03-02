AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the government over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) implementation in Uttarakhand, also reiterating that the benefits of family tax rebate should also be extended to the Muslim community.

"I want to ask Narendra Modi Ji, why is the Hindu undivided family tax rebate given to just one community, why not to Muslims?" Owaisi said while speaking on the 66th foundation day of his party.

"You have given Rs 3,000 crore in undivided tax rebate, give it to us as well. You want to impose your religious practices on us," Owaisi said.

"How can the Uniform Civil Code be implemented in Uttarakhand? It can't," the AIMIM chief said, adding, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) must be seen along with the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC)."

The Uttarakhand Assembly had on February 7 passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill that seeks to impose uniform rules on marriage, divorce, inheritances and live-in relationships for all communities except the Scheduled Tribes. With this, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

The Bill, which seeks to replace the old personal laws that govern marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships, was passed in the Uttarakhand Assembly amid the opposition's demand to refer it to the select committee of the House. Further, Owaisi asserted his party would defeat the BJP in Hyderabad.

"AIMIM has succeeded in the past and will continue to succeed in the future," Owaisi said.

"The country is reeling with unemployment. What has Narendra Modi done? He just says 'We have brought achche din'. Today, the BJP has nothing to show. In Uttar Pradesh, five lakh people have applied for 50,000 vacancies in the police department."

"I appeal to the Muslims of the country to think before you cast your vote," the AIMIM chief said, adding, "Mosques are being taken away from us, and they say problems won't escalate if Owaisi remains quiet."

On Monday, Owaisi claimed that the Assam Cabinet's decision to repeal the Muslim Marriages Act is aimed at distancing Muslims from their religion and religious practices.

"In Assam, the BJP government has done away with the law that was 90 years old. According to that law, the marriage of Assam Muslims used to happen through 'qazi’ or registrar, and they used to get the 'nikahnama' certificate," he told reporters in Hyderabad.