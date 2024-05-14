Kanwar Lake, known as Asia's largest freshwater oxbow lake, located in Bihar's Begusarai district, is currently facing an existential crisis that has raised concerns among visitors and environmentalists alike.

The lake, once celebrated for its natural beauty and ecological significance, has now become a shadow of its former self. Visitors, expecting a pristine and tourist-friendly environment, have expressed disappointment upon witnessing the lake's deteriorated state.

"We thought that Kanwar Lake is Asia's largest lake, but on coming here we found that it is completely different from our expectations. We thought that it would be a clean place that attracts a lot of tourism, but there is nothing like that here," shared a disappointed tourist.

Kanwar Lake's significance lies not only in its size but also in its role as an important habitat for various species of flora and fauna. However, environmental degradation and neglect have taken a toll on the lake's ecosystem, leading to concerns about its long-term survival.