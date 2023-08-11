Nearly 1,800 special guests drawn from various walks of life from all over the country will be part of the Independence Day celebrations in the National Capital this year.

Two 'Made in India' ALH Dhruv choppers would be used for showering petals during the main Independence Day event at the Red Fort on August 15, for the first time, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his tenth straight speech.

Sarpanches of vibrant villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, fishermen, people working in flagship programmes such as Central Vista project, Amrit Sarovar, Harghar Jal etc have been invited for the event to be held in New Delhi.

Among others 19 people from Assam will also witness the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort, Delhi on August 15 as Special Guests.

Nearly 1,800 special guests drawn from various walks of life from all over the country will be part of the #IndependenceDay celebrations in the National Capital this year. Around 19 people from #Assam are also among the special invitees.#SpecialGuestsIDC @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/0MDGQvd3GA — PIB in Assam (@PIB_Guwahati) August 11, 2023

Four beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, from Assam will be part of the Independence Day celebration in New Delhi. Hiranya Bania, one of the artisans, hailing from Nagaon, lauded the Government’s initiative and stated that the government is taking initiatives to inspire and help the artisans and he is very happy and proud that he has been invited as special guest to witness the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort.

He also thanked the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Office, Guwahati, for extending an invitation to him. Bania is a Goldsmith who makes Assamese Jewellery, handmade jewellery etc.