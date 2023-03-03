Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 3 slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his speech at Cambridge university claiming that Indian democracy was under attack, he said the opposition was under ‘constant pressure’ of being slapped with unreasonable criminal cases.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Assam CM wrote, "First foreign agents target us!

Then our own targets us on a foreign land! Rahul Gandhi’s speech at Cambridge was nothing but a brazen attempt to denigrate our country on foreign soil in the guise of targeting Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji."

First foreign agents target us!

Then our own targets us on a foreign land!



Rahul Gandhi’s speech at Cambridge was nothing but a brazen attempt to denigrate our country on foreign soil in the guise of targeting Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji.



Thread — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 3, 2023

"Rahul says Indian democracy is under threat because he can't freely express himself.

FACT: He travelled 4,000 km in his yatra incident-free under the protection provided by Modi Govt. Do we need to remind him how yatras led by BJP leaders were sabotaged when Cong was in power?," the CM added.

Also Read: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi trims hair and beard before heading to Cambridge University, netizens react

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 1 addressed a lecture on the topic 'Learning to Listen in the 21st Century' at Cambridge University. Speaking at the university’s Judge Business School, he said that the opposition was under ‘constant pressure’ of being slapped with unreasonable criminal cases. Rahul added that the fundamental factors in a democracy - Parliament, free press, judiciary - were facing restrictions.

The Congress leader further added that leaders of opposition parties were ‘jailed for merely standing and discussing issues in front of the Parliament House’. “That's happened 3 or 4 times…relatively violently. You get a sense of what is going on,” he said.