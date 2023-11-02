BJP released a list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming Rajasthan elections.

It is to be mentioned here that PM Modi, saffron party chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and other leaders have been named as star campaigners.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Thursday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan election, fielding Mahendra Singh Rathore from the Sardarpura assembly seat against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.



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With the latest list, the BJP has so far announced 182 names of candidates for the 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan.

BJP leader Ajit Singh Mehta will contest the polls from Tonk against Gehlot’s former deputy and Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

Balmukand Acharya has been fielded from Hawamahal, a seat for which the Congress has yet to announce a candidate.

Earlier, the BJP in two lists had announced 124 candidates. The state goes to polls on November 25, and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.