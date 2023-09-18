In an address during his election campaign in Panna, Madhya Pradesh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called for the gradual decolonization of India's educational system and a shift away from English as the primary language of instruction.

Addressing a gathering of supporters, Chief Minister Sarma stated, "Gradually, we have to decolonize our country. Whatever we are taught in our schools and medical colleges, that is taught in English. Let us reform it to Hindi, Assamese, or Bengali. It is never said that one can only become a doctor by studying in English. We have to make changes in the English syllabus."

Sarma's sentiments echoed those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had previously advocated for increased emphasis on regional languages in education. He also praised the visionary steps taken by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has introduced the option of studying in Hindi in all medical colleges in the state, marking a significant departure from the convention of English as the sole medium of instruction.

During his address, Sarma reminisced about his earlier visit to Madhya Pradesh when Digvijaya Singh was the Chief Minister of the state. He candidly shared his observations, stating, "I came to Madhya Pradesh when Digvijaya Singh ji was the Chief Minister. People used to say that electricity never goes away here because there is no electricity." Sarma contrasted that era with the present, acknowledging the tremendous progress made by Shivraj Singh Chouhan's administration, which has catapulted Madhya Pradesh toward becoming a top-ranking state in India.

The collaborative spirit between the two Chief Ministers was on full display as they jointly participated in the Jan Ashirwad Yatra held in Vidisha district earlier in the day.

In his address Sarma the people of Madhya Pradesh to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ensure that the BJP government continues to lead the state.