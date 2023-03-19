The controversy over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on 'sexual harassment' during the Bharat Jodo Yatra continues to rage on. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it was Rahul Gandhi's duty to provide information to the police about the alleged victims.

"If Rahul Gandhi won't tell the name of the victims, how will they get justice? He has said that he met the militants, then he must tell the police about it. Has he not read the fundamental duty of the citizen in the Indian Constitution or CRPC? When a person has the cognizance of a crime that has taken place then it's your duty to tell the police, otherwise, you will also become the culprit," Sarma said.

Sarma also took a swipe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying, "Ashok Gehlot is a very senior leader. He is aware of all of this. Rahul Gandhi must have called him and asked him to condemn it and hence he is saying this."

Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Delhi Police over his remarks made on women during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress leader submitted a preliminary reply to the police on Sunday, stating that he will give a detailed answer regarding the incident in the next 8 to 10 days.

As per sources, in his preliminary reply to the police, Rahul Gandhi stated that he hoped that police action had nothing to do with the stand he took in Parliament and outside on various issues including the Adani case.

Gandhi also reportedly asked if any other leader from the ruling party who had carried out such a campaign (Bharat Jodo Yatra) was ever asked similar questions as asked from him.

On Sunday, a team of Delhi Police headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at Rahul Gandhi's residence to seek information about the 'sexual harassment' victims whom he mentioned during Bharat Jodo Yatra. The police team was able to meet the Congress leader after two hours, officials said, adding the team left around 1 pm.