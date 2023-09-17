Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is leaving no stone unturned as he leads the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections. Sarma, took to the streets of Harda, Madhya Pradesh, to connect with voters and rally support for the BJP.

In a recent statement, Sarma commented on the Congress leader for the state of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, saying that he had a 'tired face' unlike anyone else in the world. Speaking during his visit to Madhya Pradesh, Sarma remarked, "Who else in the world has a more tired face than Congress leader Kamal Nath? If Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath ji are made to stand on a stage, Kamal Nath ji looks so tired..."

Sarma's visit to Madhya Pradesh comes as the state gears up for crucial assembly elections scheduled to take place later this year. The BJP, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is vying for another term, and Sarma's presence is expected to boost the party's campaign.

Addressing the development initiatives in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Sarma emphasized, "Vikas ki Ganga beh rahi h MP me (Massive development is taking place in MP)." He expressed his hopes for the state's continued success after the elections.

However, it's not just election-related matters that Sarma has been vocal about. He also weighed in on national politics, particularly the alliance known as INDIA. Sarma expressed concerns about the alliance's impact on Sanatana Dharma and claimed, "After this alliance was formed, an atmosphere of anti-Sanatana Dharma was created across the nation." He criticized the DMK, a key party in the alliance, for derogatory remarks made against Sanatan Dharma and called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take action.