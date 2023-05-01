Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is campaigning in Karnataka for the upcoming state polls, has emphasized the need for reservation based on economic criteria, rather than religion. Speaking to reporters , Sarma said that there is conflict in Delhi and Himachal, but not in Karnataka, where the ruling BJP is working towards an inclusive and equitable society.

Sarma praised Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his decision to increase the Lingayat reservation to seven percent and the reservation for the Vokkaliga community to six percent. He also criticized the Congress for talking about reservations for Muslims, saying that the community is already in the OBC category and that OBCs already have reservations.

"Modiji wants the country to run according to the constitution. He wants Karnataka to be the number one state in the country. If Karnataka gives a chance to BJP, Karnataka will be the number one state in the country. Congress cannot give anything to the Lingayat community," Sarma said.

The Assam CM also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he becomes a Hindu when elections are nearing and doesn't take care of the Lingayat community at other times.

Sarma talked about BJP's vision of achieving everything - fundamental rights and duties - by asking for their rights and doing their duties. He also spoke about the double engine government's aim to make India more powerful than China and the USA by 2047.

Sarma criticized Rahul Gandhi for his recent comments about India during his visit to the UK, saying that he gave a bad image of the country. He also said that Rahul Gandhi cannot give guarantees to the people of Karnataka as he doesn't even have the guarantee of himself.

"When you work for BJP, you should think of your motherland, and that is what will motivate and inspire you to work more and more for the public," Sarma said.

Sarma also highlighted BJP's success in the Northeast, where they have their own government in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Tripura, despite the Christian and Muslim population being more than 40 percent in some of these states. He credited BJP's development of infrastructure, including building roads and improving railway connectivity.

The CM also talked about the closure of Madrassa schools in Assam, saying that people are getting educated in general schools, and the sentiment in the Muslim community is that Madrassa schools cannot provide them with anything.

"We have already closed 670 Madrassa schools, and this year we will close down 300 more," Sarma said.