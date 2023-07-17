PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks blaming Muslims for the rise in prices, citing it as a reflection of the BJP-led government's failure to address unemployment and inflation. Mufti, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, called upon the judiciary to take suo-motu notice of Sarma's comments, highlighting the need for consistent action against all forms of inflammatory statements.

In a Twitter post, Mufti stated, "Assam CM blaming Muslims for crippling price rise shows BJP's utter failure on unemployment, inflation, and lack of development. Himanta Biswa is openly urging Hindus to forcibly take away even their meagre forms of livelihood - vegetable vendors and kirana shops." She further emphasized the contrasting treatment by the judiciary, mentioning how it promptly acted against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising corruption-related questions, suggesting that similar scrutiny should be applied to Sarma's provocative statements.

Sarma's remarks came in response to questions from reporters regarding the high prices of vegetables in Guwahati. He controversially stated, "Vegetables are not priced so high in villages. Here, the Miya vendors charge us more. Had it been Assamese vendors selling vegetables, they would not have fleeced their own people." The term "Miya" is originally used as a derogatory term for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, although some members of the community have adopted it in recent years as an act of defiance.

Opposition parties in Assam criticized Sarma, accusing him of engaging in communal politics. They denounced his comments and highlighted the need for responsible leadership that fosters unity rather than division.