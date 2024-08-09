Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed serious concerns today over the increasing trend of Indian nationals enlisting in foreign armies, particularly highlighting the plight of those serving in the Russian military. Speaking in Lok Sabha, Gogoi criticized the government’s reactive approach to this issue and urged for more proactive measures to prevent such scenarios.

Gogoi's comments followed a starred question in the Lok Sabha, where he inquired about the government’s actions regarding 40 Indian nationals reportedly serving in the Russian Army. He highlighted that many of these individuals are lured into these dangerous jobs due to a lack of domestic employment opportunities.

In response, the Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, provided a detailed update. He noted that the Indian government has actively pursued the early discharge of Indian nationals from the Russian armed forces. As of now, 13 individuals have left, with 66 more seeking early release. Dr. Jaishankar revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised this issue with Russian authorities during his recent visit.

The Minister also addressed concerns about the recruitment practices used to lure Indian nationals into foreign militaries. Law enforcement agencies are taking legal action against those involved in misleading recruitment. The government is also aware of rising human trafficking and fraudulent job promises, with over 3,000 illegal agents listed on the e-Migrate Portal as of June 2024.

Dr. Jaishankar assured that the safety and well-being of Indian nationals abroad are high priorities, with embassies and missions providing assistance and taking up complaints with local authorities as needed.