Roseate House, a five-star hotel in Delhi has claimed a financial loss to the tune of Rs 58 lakh after a guest overstayed in the hotel for nearly two years without paying a single penny.

The guest in question, Ankush Dutta, allegedly in connivance and conspiracy with the hotel staff caused huge wrongful losses to the hotel.

On May 30, 2019, the accused hailing from Assam's Guwahati, booked a room for one night at the hotel. Following that, he provided a copy of his passport as evidence of his identity. According to sources, he did not leave on May 31 but continued to stay until January 22, 2021.

The complaint also named Prem Prakash, the head of the front office department who decided the room rates and other charges and was in charge of collecting unpaid bills from guests. The hotel administration filed an FIR in response to the complaint.

The complainant mentioned that because he was the HOD, he was responsible for keeping track of any unpaid bills and had an exclusive ID and password that allowed him access to all of the guests' accounts.

It has come to light that Prakash repeatedly extended the stay of accused guest Dutta in violation of the standard operating procedure for high-value outstanding long-stay guests and did not send daily reports of Dutta's outstanding dues to senior officials, despite the fact that Dutta had not paid his debts.

A daily document identifying guests whose payments are overdue for more than 72 hours is required by hotel policy.

The complainant added, "In accordance with the instruction, only one bill is to be created against one guest, and details should be sent to the CEO and FC for their information and instruction."

However, according to the complainant, Prakash did not prepare a pay master report indicating Dutta's outstanding dues until October 25, 2019, adding that reports of other guests were sent daily to the CEO and the FC, but Dutta's name was withheld to keep management in the dark. The complainant stated that Dutta also issued fake checks.

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