A shocking incident has come to light from Sivasagar's Dimou area, where a national-level athlete was allegedly raped by two individuals.

As per preliminary reports, the incident occurred on Friday, November 22 afternoon when two brothers, identified as Sunil and Bhaiti, abducted the teenage athlete from the Shikaribheti area in a Tata AC vehicle. They then took the victim to a residence located approximately 3 kilometers away.

It is reported that the heinous act was carried out while loud DJ music was playing inside the house.

A formal complaint has been filed at the Dimou Police Station, and the victim is currently undergoing medical treatment at the Sivasagar Civil Hospital.

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