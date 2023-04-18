A member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Committee claimed that permission has been granted for a meeting between the nine prisoners incarcerated in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act in connection with the Amritpal Singh case and their family members.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member and attorney Bhagwant Singh Sialka stated that they gained approval from the Amritsar district magistrate.

Following a crackdown on radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aides last month, the Punjab Police transferred nine people to the Dibrugarh jail in Assam: Daljit Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh, and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla.

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According to SGPC member Sialka, a plan is in the works to transport the families to Assam on April 19 for their visit with the captives.

The SGPC is looking into the instances of persons who have been detained under the NSA. Last month, the authorities started a huge crackdown on Amritpal Singh and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' organisation.

The unidentified Khalistan sympathiser avoided the police raid in the Jalandhar area on March 18, switching cars and altering his look.