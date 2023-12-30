Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the signing of a memorandum of settlement with the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), marking a significant milestone for Assam.

The peace pact is seen as a crucial step towards ensuring enduring progress in the region.

PM Modi praised the collective efforts that led to this landmark achievement, signalling a hopeful future for lasting peace and development in Assam.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote, "Today marks a significant milestone in Assam's journey towards peace and development. This agreement paves the way for lasting progress in Assam. I commend the efforts of all involved in this landmark achievement. Together, we move towards a future of unity, growth, and prosperity for all."



Also Read: Assam: Except for Paresh Baruah, all founding members of ULFA were here today, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

This historic accord with ULFA is expected to bring stability and foster a more prosperous environment in the state.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that all the points in the Peace Accord that was signed with the United Liberation of Asom (ULFA) pro-talk faction, would be implemented in a bound manner.

Addressing the gathering after the historic signing of the peace accord, the Union Home Minister said that a committee would be formed under the Union Home Ministry's time-bound implementation of the points of the accord.

"I assure all the ULFA representatives present here that all the points of the peace accord would be implemented in a time-bound manner. We have also decided to form a committee under the Home Ministry which will work with the Assam government to ensure the time-bound implementation of the various points of the peace accord," said Amit Shah.