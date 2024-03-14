Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while attending a gathering in Assam's Barpeta emphasised the difference between the ruling party and others.

He stated that their political actions are not driven by the ambition to form a government but to shape the nation and society. He also clarified that their intent is not to support anyone's benefits.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "All of us are people who do politics but we do not politics for forming government but for the formation of the country & the society. This is the difference between other political parties & ours. We don't form a government for someone's benefit...Earlier when India spoke at international forums no one took it seriously. But today when India speaks at the international forum the entire world listens..."



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Singh further commented on India's international stance, noting that previously, the country's voice in international forums was not taken seriously.

However, he claimed that today, when India addresses international forums and the world pays attention.

Singh further asserted that the political track record of the BJP is commendable and that it has never made polities over the public's emotions.

"What is the difference between BJP and Congress?...the main difference is BJP takes public as the majority and takes it to be God but Congress thinks of one family as God which is the prime difference," he added.

