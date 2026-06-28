Assam Rifles contingent, Indian Navy band to join Seychelles Golden Jubilee celebrations

Highlighting the longstanding strategic partnership and close bilateral ties between India and Seychelles, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Sunday, June 28 that an Assam Rifles contingent and an Indian Navy marching band will participate in Seychelles’ 50th Independence Day celebrations.

Addressing a Special Press Briefing in Victoria, Misri said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a State visit to the island nation, would attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations later in the day as the Guest of Honour.

As part of India’s participation in the commemorative event, an Assam Rifles contingent and an Indian Navy marching band will take part in the ceremonial celebrations. In addition, Indian naval ships INS Tarkash and INS Ikshak will be stationed at Port Victoria to mark the occasion.

Misri noted that such participation reflects the established tradition of defence and ceremonial engagement between India and Seychelles and underlines the depth of the bilateral partnership.

During the Prime Minister’s earlier engagements in Seychelles, India also extended defence cooperation support through the gifting of a fast patrol vessel named LESPWAR—meaning “hope” in Creole—to the Seychelles Defence Forces.

Earlier on Sunday, addressing an Extraordinary Session of the 8th National Assembly of Seychelles, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the “indivisibility” of security in the Indian Ocean region and reiterated India’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and maritime security.

India and Seychelles have maintained close cooperation across sectors including maritime security, defence, development partnership and capacity building, with the Golden Jubilee celebrations serving as another milestone in the two countries’ evolving strategic relationship.