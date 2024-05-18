The Assam Rifles organized a monumental gathering of ex-servicemen at Kalimpong, West Bengal. The "Assam Rifles Ex-servicemen Rally," held on May 18, 2024, under the patronage of Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles witnessed an overwhelming participation of more than 500 veterans from West Bengal and neighboring states.

Under the banner of "Serving Those Who Served Us," the rally aimed to reconnect with the veterans fostering stronger ties while acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the nation during their prime years. The event was graced by the presence of Lt Gen P C Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, PhD, DG Assam Rifles, who served as the Chief Guest.

During his address, Lt Gen P C Nair praised the dedication and sacrifices of both veterans and serving soldiers stating their pivotal role in ensuring the security and prosperity of the North-East region and the nation at large.

The rally served as a platform to apprise the veterans of various beneficiary schemes, including recruitment rallies, sports quotas for Assam Rifles recruitment, educational reservations, Ayushman Bharat, and the extension of Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) to Assam Rifles veterans. Additionally, plans were unveiled for the establishment of Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Cells at every unit level, adoption programs for Veer Naris and disabled veterans and nationwide outreach initiatives.

Director General Assam Rifles honored Veer Naris, Gallantry awardees, and other ex-servicemen during a felicitation ceremony. Representatives from Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles, Shillong, were on hand to address grievances and provide redressal opportunities.

The rally also extended tangible support to selected veterans with the provision of wheelchairs and other assistance devices. Furthermore, an Ex-Servicemen Grievance Cell, Eye Camp and an SBI Bank Help Desk were established to cater to the diverse needs of the attendees.