Assam Rifles Training Centre & School has been awarded the ‘Union Home Minister’s Trophy’ for the best training institution, said an official statement on September 5.

Every year Ministry of Home Affairs conducts a National level screening and survey of various Central Police Training Institutes and adjudges the best training institute.

''The award ceremony took place on September 5, 2023, at the Bureau of Police Research & Development Headquarters, Delhi on the occasion of their 53rd Foundation Day. The occasion was graced by Mr Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs of India as chief guest,'' the statement added.

Brig Suresh Kumar Sheoran, YSM, SM, DIG ARTC&S received the award. Assam Rifles Training Centre has achieved this extraordinary feat under the able guidance of Lt Gen P C Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, PhD, Directorate General Assam Rifles for demonstrating excellence in training and producing highly skilled soldiers.

The Assam Rifles Training Centre & School has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence in training and development of its soldiers and the award is a testament to their efforts.

''The institute has been recognised for its comprehensive training programs, experienced and dedicated faculty, innovativeness, and state-of-the-art infrastructure,'' the statement said.

The Union Home Minister Trophy aims to promote excellence in the training and development of soldiers. The award not only recognizes the achievements of the institute but also has set higher standards for other training institutes all over the country for the training of soldiers.