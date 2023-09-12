In a gesture of diplomacy and cultural exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a beautifully crafted Assam stole, enclosed in a Kadam wood box, to the spouse of the President of Indonesia on September 12.

The Assam stole, a traditional piece of clothing woven in the northeastern state of Assam, holds a special place in India's cultural heritage. This particular stole was expertly crafted by skilled artisans using Muga silk, renowned for its exquisite quality and lustrous texture. Muga silk stoles are celebrated for their intricate designs and motifs, often inspired by the natural beauty of the region, featuring elements such as indigenous flora and fauna.

Beyond being a mere garment, Assam stoles embody the rich cultural heritage and weaving traditions of the Assamese people. They symbolize a legacy of craftsmanship that has been passed down through generations, reflecting the deep-rooted connection between culture and artistry.

The gift, offered by Prime Minister Modi, is a testament to the strong and friendly relations between India and Indonesia. It serves as a bridge between the two nations, emphasizing the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening international ties.

As the spouse of the President of Indonesia received this thoughtful gift, it is hoped that it will not only be a token of goodwill but also a symbol of the enduring friendship and cultural bonds between the two nations.

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